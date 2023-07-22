Drug Defendants Sentenced In General Sessions

Dillon General Sessions (Criminal) Court began Monday, July 17 with Judge Michael Holt presiding. Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel had two drug distribution cases prepared for trial, and both defendants plead guilty before jury selection.

Ray Smith plead guilty to distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, and felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Holt sentenced Smith to 10 years suspended to three years active time and two years probation.

Alvin Nelson plead guilty to two counts of distribution of crack cocaine. Judge Holt sentenced Nelson to 8 years active time. Daniel noted during the hearings that the difference in the two sentences was that Nelson was just recently released from prison on drug distribution charges, so his sentence was more significant. “We are continuing to fight the drug battle in our community,” said Daniel.

“With law enforcement’s good work, and with the jury panel present and ready to serve, we were able to get these two individuals off of our streets.”

Court is scheduled to continue this week with a number of guilty pleas and bond hearings.