Rev. Larry Williams Bringing Big Gospel Tent Revival To Dillon County

SATAN has been indicted by the people of Dillon County. His trial will be held on July 17th-21st, 2023 at the big gospel tent Revival that will be held on the track field behind Dillon High School.



The trial will begin at 7:30 nightly. Rev. Larry Williams and the Tabernacle of God Ministries will be presiding. The Jury has been chosen…the 12 Disciples: Peter, Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew, Nathanael, Matthew, Thomas, James (son of Alphaeus), Simon the Zealot, Judas the greater, and Judas Iscariot.

Come witness and celebrate the Satan sentencing on Saturday, July 22nd, starting at 11:00 a.m. until.

We will have the biggest Back to School Bash ever done in the state of South Carolina! Your child must be present to participate.

John 14:12-Verily verily, I say unto you, he that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do because I will go to my father. Jesus fed 5000; we shall feed 10,000…that’s the greater works.

We are inviting all surrounding counties to this celebration: Florence, Darlington, Marlboro, Robeson, Horry, Williamsburg, and Marion Counties.

Our children and families will be blessed. Come one, come all.