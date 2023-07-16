Dillon County Receives Meals Of Hope

Dillon County has received a total of 864 meals from the South Carolina FFA Association in conjunction with Meals of Hope, according to Justin Foxworth of Clemson Extension.

The meals include two boxes with 72 packages in each box. Each package has six servings.



The meals were packed as part of a March 23rd event aligned with the FFA Day of Service. FFA members from across the state came together to focus on fulfilling a portion of the FFA motto, “living to serve,” as they partnered with Meals of Hope.

A total of 37,404 meals were packed at the event and distributed to South Carolinians in need in Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Hampton, Bamberg, and Barnwell counties.



The event was funded in part by a grant from National FFA for National Day of Service, as well as private grants and donations from around the state, and South Carolina FFA State President Drake Ariail said the packaging event epitomized key FFA values such as inclusivity and service.

Meals of Hope is a non-profit organization that partners with other organizations to fight food insecurity in the United States, operating food pantries in its home city of Naples, Fla., and hosting packaging events such as this one nationwide.

In South Carolina, FFA (Future Farmers of America) is the agricultural education component of youth development, which is offered and operated, along with South Carolina 4-H, by the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service.

The National FFA Organization remain is committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.