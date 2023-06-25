Ronald Jerry Wilkes, 72, died Monday, June 19, 2023 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Funeral services were held 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery. Visitation was held 3:00-4:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, SC, June 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Bishop Wilkes and Blanche Sweat Wilkes.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lawson Wilkes of Latta; son, Ronnie Jerry (Julia) Wilkes; grandchildren, Jonathan Wilkes and Linsey Wilkes; brothers, Leo Wilkes and David Wilkes, both of Dillon, Linburg (Sonja) Wilkes of Greenville, TN;

Mr. Wilkes was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes Roberts Wilkes; daughter, Rhonda Denise Wilkes (Neesie); sisters, Gladys Wilkes; and his brothers, L.C. Wilkes, Linford Wilkes, and Charles Wilkes.