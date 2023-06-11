Man Dies After Collision On Highway 301 South

A collision took place on May 25, 2023 on US Highway 301 Dillon County, near Secondary Highway 23, 4.5 miles South of Dillon, according to Trooper Lena Butler of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Unit #1, a 2002 Ford pick-up truck was traveling South on US Highway 301. Unit #2, a 2005 Toyota Camry, was traveling North on US Highway 301 and was attempting to make a left turn and collided with Unit #1.

There were four occupants in Unit #1, all four were transported to a local hospital. There were two occupants in Unit #2, both occupants were transported to a local hospital.

On May 26, 2023, the driver of Unit #2 to succumbed to their injuries at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Lester Hugh Pullie, an 86-year-old white male of Latta.