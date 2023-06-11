Car Strikes House In Latta

On May 29th, 2023 at approximately 9:08 p.m., the driver of a 2019 Ford Mustang, was traveling South on SC 917 in Latta and struck a house, according to Lance Corporal Lena Butler of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

There was one occupant in the vehicle. The driver traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a house. There were no injuries reported.

The driver was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.