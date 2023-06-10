Local Student Graduates From S.C. School For The Deaf And The Blind

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Having roots in Dillon County, Zion Johnson graduates from the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind in Spartanburg.



Participating in both the Leo Club and SC School for the Blind (SCSB) Student Improvement Council, Zion’s favorite quote is, “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”



While at SCSDB, Zion received his Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and CPR certifications. He plans to enter the workforce and work with the SC Commission for the Blind in the future.



The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind.

NOTE: This is just one of the students featured in our graduation issue on stands now through Monday.