LATTA – Shirley McMillan Kopituk, a native of Latta, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was a graduate of Latta High School, cheered on Latta’s first cheerleading squad and was voted Latta’s first Homecoming queen. She went on to Converse College in Spartanburg and served as student body president during her senior year. After graduation, she began a teaching career in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, then continued on to Charleston, SC. While teaching in Charleston, she met her husband, LTJG Richard Kopituk, USN. They married in Latta, then moved to New Jersey to start a family. Richard, Shirley, daughter, Alexis, and son, Rick, Jr., spent several years in Rochester, NY before moving to Slidell, LA. While the kids were growing up, Shirley was very involved in the kids lives and education, and active serving the community through several organizations like Junior League, Band Boosters and her church. In 1992, Richard and Shirley decided to move to Latta. Shirley taught at Dillon High School, then at Avalon Academy until she retired. Their next endeavor was Shirley’s vision of a coffee shop. They opened RJK Frames and Things in 1996. It became a Main Street staple for 15 years, drawing a regular daily crowd for coffee, friendship and solving the world’s problems. They even attracted out-of-staters – many regular – who found goodwill and gracious respite at the “Round Table.” Richard’s health issues forced the store closure in 2011. Shirley spent the next several years caring for her husband. She was widowed in 2021. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Richard, parents, Wade and Inez McMillan, and brother, Jake McMillan. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be at Latta Presbyterian Church, Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The service, also at the church, will follow at 11:00 a.m. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

