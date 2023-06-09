Death Notices

Funeral Service for Mr. Johnnie Sylvester Wright will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Mr. Wright passed on Monday, May 29, 2023, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1400 Lincoln Street.

Trinity, NC – Lindsay Francis “Frank” Baker, 55, passed away at his home in Trinity, NC. Graveside funeral services will be held 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, SC, with Rev. Lanny Carpenter officiating.. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday June 2, 2023 at the Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta, SC.