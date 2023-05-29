PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Softball v. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators edged the visiting Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Red Raiders 6-5 in varsity softball action played in Lake View on Wednesday, May 10, to advance to the Lower State playoffs.

The Lady Red Raiders’ #18 Maddie hit one over the head of Lake View’s left fielder to give Bamberg-Ehrhardt the first base runner of the game. The Lady Red Raiders scored the first run in the top of the first inning due to an error to take a 1-0 lead.

Lake View’s Emma King hit one to center for a lead-off single. LaKayla Chavis arrived safely at first due to an error. Raven Locklear hit one to deep left for a stand-up double and 2 rbi. Hollie Scott hit a sac fly to left to score the next run. After 1 inning of play, Lake View was up 3-1.

In the top of the second inning, Lake View only saw 3 batters.

In the bottom of the second inning, Lake View’s Chloe Cox garnered a walk. Zy’Kiara Waters bunted a pop-up for an out. Cox stole second. LaKayla Chavis hit one to right for a single, and Cox scored to give Lake View a 4-1 lead. On an attempted pick-off at first, Chavis moved to second. Raven Locklear received an intentional walk to give Lake View runners at first and second. Hollie Scott popped up to short right that was missed and a run scored. After 2 innings of play, Lake View was up 5-1.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Cailyn was hit by a pitch. Marin arrived safely on a throwing error to first to place runners on first and third. Mikayla hit a sac fly to right that scored a run to cut Lake View’s lead to 3, 5-2. On a Gracen sac fly to center, a run crossed home plate to cut Lake View’s lead to 2, 5-3. After 2 and 1/2 innings of play, the Lady Wild Gators were up 5-3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Lake View’s Emma King hit a hot grounder by first for a lead-off single. On a sac bunt by LaKayla Chavis, King moved to third. Raven Locklear hit a sac pop to right to score King. After 4 innings of play, Lake View was up 6-3.

The score remained 6-3 after 5 innings of play.

However, the Lady Red Raiders were not ready to give up and added 2 runs to the scoreboard but that was not enough as Lake View held on to win 6-5 and advance in the playoffs to Lower State.

Lake View’s Raven Locklear picked up the win. She pitched 6 innings and allowed 1 hit, stuck out 8, walked 4, and allowed 4 runs of which 1 was earned.

The Lady Red Raiders’ Marin Moody took the loss. She went 2 innings and allowed 3 hits, struck out 1, and allowed 5 runs. M. Hutto pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits, walked 1, struck out 3, and allowed 1 earned run.

Lake View’s Emma King had 2 hits and scored 2 runs in 4 at-bats. Raven Locklear had a double, 3 rbi, and scored a run in her 3 at-bats. LaKayla Chavis had a hit, a rbi, and scored 2 runs in her 3 at-bats. Hollie Scott had a hit and a rbi in her 3 at-bats. Chloe Cox had a hit, a walk, and scored a run in 3 plate appearances. Kaleigh Blackmon garnered a walk in 2 plate appearances.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s M. Hutto had a hit, 2 rbi, and scored a run in 3 at-bats. M. Hallman had a walk, a rbi, and scored a run in her 1 at-bat. M. Moody had a hit, a walk, and scored a run in 3 at-bats. E Ulmer had a walk and a rbi in 3 at-bats. C. Gunnells had a walk and scored 2 runs. A. Jameson had a walk in 2 at-bats.

Lake View committed 2 errors in the game.