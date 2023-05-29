PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Baseball v. Branchville

PHOTO GALLERY

The Lake View Wild Gators defeated the Branchville Yellow Jackets 4-1 in varsity baseball playoffs on Saturday, May 13, in Lake View.

Kason Herlong and the Lake View defense disposed of the Branchville batters in the top of the first inning in 1-2-3 fashion.

Mason Connor began on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. Zach Hunt garnered a walk. A “dead ball” and good base running by Zach Hunt moved Hunt to third base. Tucker Bass singled on a grounder between short and third allowed Hunt to score to give Lake View a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

With 2 outs on Branchville, Harrison Wimberly hit a grounder to short that was bobbled, and he arrived at first safely. A grounder to third ended the inning at bat for the Yellow Jackets.

Lake View number 9 hit a grounder to first that was bobbled, and he arrived safely at first. The Wild Gators’ #18 hit a sacrifice bunt to move the base runner to second. A line drive to third by #2 for Lake View for out 2 and a pop-up to short ended the inning.

In the top of the third inning, a walk and an error placed base runners on the corners for Branchville. A grounder to third ended the scoring threat.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kason Herlong hit a grounder to third and arrived safely at first thanks to an error. An attempted pick-off moved Herlong to second. Zach Hunt hit a long fly to center that was dropped that placed base runners on second and third with no outs. A pop-up to third was out 1. Chris McGill hit a chopper over third that allowed 2 runs to score. Chandler Looper replaced Connor as the pitcher. Luke Price picked up a walk. Wild Gator Noah Cribb a long one to right that was dropped, and a run scored. Lake View was up 4-0 after 3 innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, Branchville’s Jonathan Delk hit a slow grounder to short and arrived safely at first. Delk moved to second on a passed ball. Harrison Wimberly garnered a walk to place base runners on first and second with 1 out. Mason McCormack popped up by second base for out 2. A passed ball allowed the runners to move to second and third. Aaron Dulaney hit a chopper to the pitcher that ended the scoring threat.

Lake View was unable to get the offense going in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Yellow Jackets’ Philijuan Saldano hit one to short right for a lead-off single.

Mason Connor hit 1 to short center for a single. Runners were on first and second with no outs.

A grounder to short, a grounder to second, and a fly to left closed out the top of the fifth inning.

A grounder to the pitcher, a grounder to second, a hit by #18 to short center for a single, and a fly to left ended the fifth inning with Lake View on top 4-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Harrison Wimberly hit a long one and ended up on third. He managed to score as the next batter came to the plate.

Kason Herlong picked up the win for Lake View. He pitched 7 innings and allowed 4 hits, walked 2, struck out 5, and allowed 1 earned run.

Chandler Looper took the loss for Branchville. He allowed 2 runs on 2 hits, struck out 1, and walked 1.

Mason Connor started the game.

He allowed 2 hits and 4 runs over 2 and 2/3 innings.

Lake View’s Chris McGill had a hit and 2 rbi in 3 at-bats. Tucker Bass had a hit, a walk, and 2 rbi in his 3 at-bats.

Noah Cribb had a hit and a rbi in 3 at-bats. D. Hardee had a hit in 3 at-bats.

Zach Hunt had a walk and scored a run in 3 at-bats while Luke Price garnered a walk in 2 at-bats.

Branchville’s Mason Connor, Harrison Wimberly, Jonathan Delk, and Philijuan Saldano each had a hit for the Yellow Jackets.

Lake View advances in the playoffs.