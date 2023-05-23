Arrest Made In Food Mart Murder, Shooting

BREAKING NEWS!

Taquan Lamont Manning, age 25, has been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Malicious Injury to Property and Use of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime for an incident that occurred at Food Mart on Hwy. 34 West on Saturday, according to City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane. The deceased victim was identified by Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley as Tylon McCall, age 32, of Dillon County. He died of gunshot wounds. The suspect, Manning, was out on bond for another murder at the time of the Food Mart incident, Lane said. Manning was wearing an electronic ankle monitor, but this device has not been monitored since December of 2022. Manning is also charged with Attempted Murder for a separate incident at 601 West Hampton Street in Dillon on May 10th. The victim in that case told police he was on his front porch when he heard tires screeching and then a vehicle passed by with someone shooting out of the front passenger and back passengers windows. The victim was not injured in this incident.