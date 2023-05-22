DHS Class of 1981: The pandemic prevented our class’s 40th reunion. However, there’s no time like the present to reunite and celebrate. A committee of classmates is planning a reunion for October 13-14, 2023. This year’s event will have a Meet and Greet, a delicious catered banquet, and a night of dancing. If you would like more information, email DillonHigh1981@gmail.com.
Take advantage of this opportunity to reunite with high school friends, have fun, and create new memories. We hope to see you there!
Dillon High School Class Of 1981 Planning Reunion
