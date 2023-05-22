Dillon High School Class Of 1981 Planning Reunion

DHS Class of 1981: The pandemic prevented our class’s 40th reunion. However, there’s no time like the present to reunite and celebrate. A committee of classmates is planning a reunion for October 13-14, 2023. This year’s event will have a Meet and Greet, a delicious catered banquet, and a night of dancing. If you would like more information, email DillonHigh1981@gmail.com.

Take advantage of this opportunity to reunite with high school friends, have fun, and create new memories. We hope to see you there!