Two People Drown In Wreck

Two people were killed after a wreck on May 5th, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred about 10:03 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301. Only one vehicle was involved, a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder.

The 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and went back to the right and struck an embankment.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the car ran off in a body of water. He said he victims, Alvin Michael Brown, age 35, a black male of Dillon County, and Sheresse Ann Howard Brown, age 28, a black female of Dillon, both died due to drowning.