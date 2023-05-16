Red Cross Volunteers Assist Fire Victims

HAMER, S.C. May 8, 2023 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Highway 301 N in Hamer, was damaged by a fire Sunday night.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts. During Sound the Alarm, volunteers meet with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill. Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment at redcross.org/sc.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

• Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

• Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

• Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

JOIN A REWARDING DAY OF GIVING BACK

Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. Volunteers are needed across the state — register and learn more here.

DOWNLOAD

EMERGENCY APP

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community.

They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

DISASTER ACTION TEAM VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

The American Red Cross of South Carolina needs the community’s help to respond to our neighbors in need. More than 2,000 people volunteer with the Red Cross throughout the state. It’s these volunteers who answer the call in the middle of the night to provide comfort to a family down the street impacted by a home fire. You can make a difference by turning tragedy into hope. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today.

About the

American

Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCrossSC.