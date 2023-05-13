DHEC Welcomes Shrivastava-Patel As Board Chairwoma

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) welcomes Seema Shrivastava-Patel as chairwoman of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control. Shrivastava-Patel assumed the position following confirmation today by the state Senate.

“This honor to serve as chairwoman would not be possible without the support of my family, and the confidence placed in me by Governor McMaster and the South Carolina Senate to lead the board,” said Chairwoman Shrivastava-Patel. “I know firsthand how critical the work of DHEC is to the current and future health of the public and the environment, and I am proud to continue to serve alongside our state’s leading subject matter experts as we work together to provide a healthier future for every South Carolinian.”

Shrivastava-Patel was nominated by Gov. Henry McMaster and has served on the DHEC board since 2018 representing Congressional District 2.



“Seema is a highly respected board member and has become an expert on DHEC during her more than five-year board tenure,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “In addition to her extensive agency knowledge, Seema is an outstanding leader who has great business acumen. This along with her 20-year career in the convenience and food service industry, make her a perfect choice to propel the agency forward. I look forward to our continued work together to advance DHEC’s mission to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians.”

Shrivastava-Patel is a first-generation American of Indian heritage, and she becomes the first woman of color to serve as DHEC’s board chairwoman.

“I feel incredibly humbled by this moment in DHEC’s history, and I applaud the women who worked at DHEC — like my mother — who paved this road for me. In my new role as chairwoman, I am committed to leading by the strong example they have laid as I work with members of the agency’s board, staff and leaders across the state to ensure access to quality health and environmental services,” said Chairwoman Shrivastava-Patel.

A native of Columbia, Shrivastava-Patel is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and human resources with a specialization in international business. She resides in Lexington with her husband and two children.