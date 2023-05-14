Latta Softball Coach Jenny Melton Gets 100th Win

Latta Softball Head Coach Jenny Melton picked up her 100th win as a Latta Coach as the Latta Lady Vikings won 9-6 over the visiting Green Sea Floyds Lady Trojans in varsity softball action played in Latta on Thursday, April 13.

The Latta Lady Vikings were wearing pink socks in honor of co-player Emily Smith’s Mother and the many others who have breast cancer.

Latta’s Maddie Berry walked Green Sea Floyds’ lead-off #13. #13 quickly stole second. The Trojans’ #18 hit a grounder to short, and Jena Stutler tagged #13 for the out but #18 made it safely to first. Green Sea Floyds’ #15 hit a grounder to second. #18 was out on a fielder’s choice. #18 advanced to second on a passed ball. The Trojans’ #16 went down on strikes to retire the side.

Latta’s Jena Stutler led off with a hot grounder between third and second for a single. She quickly stole second and then third. Elizabeth Brown connected for a sac fly to give Latta a 1-0 lead.

Green Sea Floyds’ #4 hit one over the right fielder for a lead-off triple. She was stranded at third as the top of the second inning closed.

Samantha Townsend bunted to third and arrived safely at first on an error. Averi Lovell hit 1 over first for a single to place runners on first and second. A sac bunt by #7 moved the runners to second and third. Jena Stutler hit a sac fly to center. After 2 innings of play, Latta was up 2-0.

After an illegal pitch, Green Sea Floyds’ #13 hit a fly to center and arrived safely on an error. After a couple more illegal pitches, #18 garnered a walk. The Trojans’ #15 hit 1 to center for a single and a rbi. Runners were now on first and second. Green Sea Floyds’ #16 hit a grounder to first for out 2 but runners advanced to second and third. The Trojans’ #4 hit a grounder to right and picked up 2 rbi to give Green Sea Floyds a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Trojans’ #14 dribble 1 a few feet and beat the throw to first. #13 hit 1 to right for a triple and a rbi. #18 hit a grounder by first that was stopped by the second base player but the runner was safe at first and a run scored to give Green Sea Floyds a 5-2 lead after 3 and 1/2 innings of play.

Latta’s Averi Lovell drove 1 to right for a stand-up lead-off double to start the bottom of the fourth inning. Jean Stutler dropped 1 into short center for a single but made a double out of it to place runners at second and third. Elizabeth Brown connected for a double and 2 rbi to cut Green Sea Floyds’ lead to only 1 run, 5-4. Maddie Berry hit 1 to short and was safe at first. Katelyn Johnson hit a grounder by short for a single and rbi to tie the score at 5. Green Sea Floyds placed #18 on the mound. Ragan Bethea picked up 2 rbi on a single to lead 7-5. The inning came to an end on a double play on a bunt pop-up to the pitcher who tossed to third to complete the double play.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jena Stutler hit a grounder up the middle for a single, and Elizabeth Brown hit 1 deep between left and center for a stand-up double and a rbi to give Latta an 8-5 lead. Maddie Berry hit 1 to deep left for a stand-up double and a rbi to go up 9-5.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Trojans’ #18 hit 1 to deep left for a lead-off double. #18 moved to third and scored on a passed ball for the final score of the game.

Latta’s Maddie Berry pitched 7 innings and allowed 8 hits, walked 2, struck out 9, and allowed 5 earned runs.

Green Sea Floyd’s Ashlyn Ivy was charged with the loss. She pitched 3.1 innings and allowed 8 hits, walked 4, struck out 2, and allowed 7 earned runs. Haley Owens blew the save. She pitched 2.2 innings and allowed 6 hits, walked no one, struck out 2, and allowed 2 earned runs.

Latta’s leading hitters include: Jena Stutler who was perfect at the plate with 3 hits in 3 at-bats with a double and 2 singles; Elizabeth Brown had 2 doubles with 3 rbi in 3 at-bats; Maddie Berry had a double and a single with a rbi in 2 at-bats; and Averi Lovell had a double and a single in 4 at-bats.

Claire Stroud led the Green Sea Floyds Lady Trojans with a triple and a single with a rbi in 3 at-bats while Haley Owens had a double in 3 at-bats.

Latta is 13-3 for the season while Green Sea Floyds is 3-10 for the season.

Latta will host Johnsonville today, Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds will host Lamar today, Tuesday, April 18, at 6:00 p.m.

Support your team.