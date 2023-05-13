Gov. Henry McMaster Calls General Assembly Back For Extra Session

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2023-13 to reconvene the General Assembly for an extra legislative session to take up enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, bond reform, the General Appropriations Act, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, and other matters of public importance beginning Tuesday, May 16 at 12:00 PM.

“The General Assembly has made progress on a few items this year, such as expanding school choice, repealing certificate of need, restructuring of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, passing a shield law, and approving a large incentive package for Scout Motors bringing jobs and prosperity to the state, but they have not finished their business,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The General Assembly did not close the revolving door for criminals. It remains wide open. They have not passed bond reform, and they have not enhanced the criminal penalties for illegal-gun possession. In addition, the General Assembly must complete the state budget, and they must pass legislation that stops our state from becoming a destination for abortions. Therefore, I am directing the General Assembly to return for a special session to complete the important business at hand.”

The governor’s executive order will remain in effect unless and until modified, amended, or rescinded by a subsequent order.

Governor McMaster is the first governor since Jim Hodges to reconvene the General Assembly for a special session.