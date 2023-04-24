Disney’s NEWSIES JR. To Be Performed At EPAC

Disney’s NEWSIES JR. is playing at the EPAC from April 27, 2023 through April 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday/Friday and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The inspiring musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. The cast includes students from both Latta Middle School and Latta High School led by Erika Roberts and Jodie Branham.

It’s time to carry the banner with Disney’s NEWSIES JR.! You’ll be doing flips for the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Adapted especially for young performers, this musical features a Tony Award®-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award®-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes rousing songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” NEWSIES JR. is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to performance.

Disney’s NEWSIES JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information about licensing NEWSIES, JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com. (Adv.)