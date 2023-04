Hey Dillon! Stop by the Downtown Development Office (101 W. Main St in downtown Dillon) on Wednesday, April 26th from 7:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. for a tasty cup of Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, a sweet pastry or fresh piece of fruit, and a hello or lengthy conversation with neighboring business owners and members of our community. It’s a GREAT way to start the day!