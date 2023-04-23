Only Two Payments Left On Wellness Center

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon City Council learned at their April meeting that there are only two more payments left on the City of Dillon Wellness Center during Finance Director Janet Bethea’s report.

The $4.1 million dollar sports and fitness complex opened in 2008. The building, which includes a fitness center, indoor and outdoor walking tracks, gymnasium, and various meeting rooms, has been used not only for fitness, but also for a number of activities including the popular Father-Daughter Dance, the Mother-Son Dance, the Holiday Goodness Arts and Crafts fair, meetings, banquets, wedding receptions, sports activities and tournaments, and much more. There is also an outdoor playground on site.

It has become a center of activity and has been a great asset to the Dillon community.