Free COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Clinics: April 24-29 (Pee Dee Region)

FREE COVID TESTING

Please see below for a listing of the COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events:

Monday, April 24, 2023

Florence

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.

My Pharmacy

2386 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Horry

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.

My Pharmacy Conway

1627 Church St.

Conway, SC 29526

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Florence

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.

My Pharmacy

2386 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Horry

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.

My Pharmacy Conway

1627 Church St.

Conway, SC 29526

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church

Operating from 8:30a-1p

No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.

Pageland First Baptist Church

203 W. Pigg St.

Pageland, SC 29728

Florence

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.

My Pharmacy

2386 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Horry

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.

My Pharmacy Conway

1627 Church St.

Conway, SC 29526

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Florence

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.

My Pharmacy

2386 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Horry

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.

My Pharmacy Conway

1627 Church St.

Conway, SC 29526

Friday, April 28, 2023

Florence

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.

My Pharmacy

2386 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-5p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Horry

Sponsored by My Pharmacy

Operating from 9a-5p

No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.

My Pharmacy Conway

1627 Church St.

Conway, SC 29526

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics

Operating from 8a-2:30p

Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.

LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet

4310 US-17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-1p

Free testing for all ages. Walk-ins accepted.

New Simpson Creek Holiness Church

971 Bennett Loop

Loris, SC 29569

RAPID ANTIGEN HOME TESTS

For the week of April 24-28, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536

Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566

Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556

VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Monday, April 24, 2023

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Conway Health Department

1931 Industrial Park Rd.

Conway, SC 29526

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Lee

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-1p

Bishopville Center

545 Sumter Hwy.

Bishopville, SC 29010

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years but by appointment only. Call 803-484-5317.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Lee County Health Department

810 Brown St.

Bishopville, SC 29010

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marlboro

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-2p

Bennettsville Pediatric Center

201 W. Main St.

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.479.1200.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield

204 Perry Wiley Way

Chesterfield, SC 29709

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.623.5080.

Dillon

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-3p

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Dillon Health Department

1016 Old Latta Hwy.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Myrtle Beach Health Department

700 21st Ave. N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Georgetown

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 10-11:30a and 1-2:30p

Georgetown Health Department

531 Lafayette Circle

Georgetown, SC 29440

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Conway Health Department

1931 Industrial Park Rd.

Conway, SC 29526

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Sumter County Health Department

105 N. Magnolia St.

Sumter, SC 29150

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for pediatrics 5-6p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr., Suite 103

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665.

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 2:30-5p

Hartsville Pediatric Center

1268 S. Fourth St.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.332.3422.

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Hartsville Health Department

130 E. Camden Ave.

Hartsville, SC 29550

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Lake City Health Department

137 N. Acline Ave.

Lake City, SC 29560

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Horry

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Myrtle Beach Health Department

700 21st Ave. N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sumter

Sponsored by Tandem Health

Tandem Health

370 South Pike West

Sumter, SC 29150

To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.

Friday, April 28, 2023

Chesterfield

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-3p

CareSouth Carolina Cheraw

715 S. Doctors Dr. Suites A, B, D, E

Cheraw, SC 29520

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.537.0961.

Darlington

Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group

Operating for adults 11a-4p

Carolina Pines Medical Group

701 Medical Park Dr., Suite 103

Hartsville, SC 29550

Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665.

Florence

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Florence Health Department

145 E. Cheves St.

Florence, SC 29506

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marion

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:30a-3:30p

Marion Health Department

206 Airport Ct., Suite B

Mullins, SC 29574

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Marlboro

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 2-4p

McColl Health and Wellness

3080 Hwy. 15-401E

McColl, SC 29570

Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.523.5751.