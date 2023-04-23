Free COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Clinics: April 24-29 (Pee Dee Region)

FREE COVID TESTING
Please see below for a listing of the COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events:
Monday, April 24, 2023
Florence
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.
My Pharmacy
2386 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Horry
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.
My Pharmacy Conway
1627 Church St.
Conway, SC 29526
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Florence
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.
My Pharmacy
2386 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Horry
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.
My Pharmacy Conway
1627 Church St.
Conway, SC 29526
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Chesterfield
Sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation-Pageland First Baptist Church
Operating from 8:30a-1p
No referral needed. Please call 877-529-4339 for an appointment. Team will be on lunch from 11:30a-12:30p.
Pageland First Baptist Church
203 W. Pigg St.
Pageland, SC 29728
Florence
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.
My Pharmacy
2386 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Horry
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.
My Pharmacy Conway
1627 Church St.
Conway, SC 29526
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Florence
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.
My Pharmacy
2386 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Horry
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.
My Pharmacy Conway
1627 Church St.
Conway, SC 29526
Friday, April 28, 2023
Florence
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid COVID testing with active medical health insurance. Rapid results in 10-15 minutes. Drive thru clinic.
My Pharmacy
2386 E. Palmetto St.
Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-5p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Horry
Sponsored by My Pharmacy
Operating from 9a-5p
No cost PCR and rapid testing with active medical health insurance.
My Pharmacy Conway
1627 Church St.
Conway, SC 29526
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by LUX Diagnostics
Operating from 8a-2:30p
Free PCR testing. Pre-register at murrellsinlet.dragonflyphd.com. Customer service 678-941-4278. Appointment needed.
LUX Diagnostics Murrells Inlet
4310 US-17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9a-1p
Free testing for all ages. Walk-ins accepted.
New Simpson Creek Holiness Church
971 Bennett Loop
Loris, SC 29569
RAPID ANTIGEN HOME TESTS
For the week of April 24-28, self-administered rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
Clarendon County Health Department, 110. E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
Dillon County Health Department, 1016 Old Latta Hwy., Dillon, SC 29536
Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Stephens Crossroads Health Department, 107 Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC, 29566
Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556
VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION
South Carolinians aged 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting specific vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:
Monday, April 24, 2023
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Florence Health Department
145 E. Cheves St.
Florence, SC 29506
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Conway Health Department
1931 Industrial Park Rd.
Conway, SC 29526
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Lee
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-1p
Bishopville Center
545 Sumter Hwy.
Bishopville, SC 29010
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years but by appointment only. Call 803-484-5317.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Lee County Health Department
810 Brown St.
Bishopville, SC 29010
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Marlboro
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-2p
Bennettsville Pediatric Center
201 W. Main St.
Bennettsville, SC 29512
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.479.1200.
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Chesterfield
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-12p
CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield
204 Perry Wiley Way
Chesterfield, SC 29709
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.623.5080.
Dillon
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-3p
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Dillon Health Department
1016 Old Latta Hwy.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Florence Health Department
145 E. Cheves St.
Florence, SC 29506
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Myrtle Beach Health Department
700 21st Ave. N.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Georgetown
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 10-11:30a and 1-2:30p
Georgetown Health Department
531 Lafayette Circle
Georgetown, SC 29440
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Conway Health Department
1931 Industrial Park Rd.
Conway, SC 29526
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Sumter County Health Department
105 N. Magnolia St.
Sumter, SC 29150
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Darlington
Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group
Operating for pediatrics 5-6p
Carolina Pines Medical Group
701 Medical Park Dr., Suite 103
Hartsville, SC 29550
Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665.
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 2:30-5p
Hartsville Pediatric Center
1268 S. Fourth St.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.332.3422.
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Hartsville Health Department
130 E. Camden Ave.
Hartsville, SC 29550
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Lake City Health Department
137 N. Acline Ave.
Lake City, SC 29560
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Horry
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Myrtle Beach Health Department
700 21st Ave. N.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sumter
Sponsored by Tandem Health
Tandem Health
370 South Pike West
Sumter, SC 29150
To make an appointment, visit https://www.tandemhealthsc.org/covid-19-vaccine/ for step-by-step instructions, or call 803-774-4500, and follow the prompts.
Friday, April 28, 2023
Chesterfield
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9a-3p
CareSouth Carolina Cheraw
715 S. Doctors Dr. Suites A, B, D, E
Cheraw, SC 29520
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.537.0961.
Darlington
Sponsored by Carolina Pines Medical Group
Operating for adults 11a-4p
Carolina Pines Medical Group
701 Medical Park Dr., Suite 103
Hartsville, SC 29550
Appointments required. Call 843-339-2665.
Florence
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Florence Health Department
145 E. Cheves St.
Florence, SC 29506
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Marion
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:30a-3:30p
Marion Health Department
206 Airport Ct., Suite B
Mullins, SC 29574
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Marlboro
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 2-4p
McColl Health and Wellness
3080 Hwy. 15-401E
McColl, SC 29570
Available for ages 6 months to 17 years. By appointment only. Call 843.523.5751.