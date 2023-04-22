MARCH 2023 MINUTES: Latta Town Council

Based on the minutes of the

Regular Meeting

of the Latta Town Council

March 9, 2023

7:00 p.m.

The Latta Town Council held a regular meeting on March 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The following council members were present: Councilman Jarett Taylor, Councilwoman Lizzie Crawford, Councilman Abbott Shelley, Councilman Marcus McGirt, Mayor Teresa Mason, Councilman Brad Coward, and Councilwoman Melinda Robinson. Councilman McGirt called the meeting to order, led by the pledge of Allegiance, and Councilman Coward offered prayer.

Executive Session:

Employee Salaries

Motion was made by Councilwoman Robinson to go into executive session and it was seconded by Councilman Coward.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session

Motion was made by Councilman McGirt to accept the salary discussed in executive session for the Judge and Clerk of Court position, and it was seconded by Councilman Coward.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Minutes from Regular Meeting on February 9, 2023

Councilman Coward made a motion to accept the minutes from the meeting and it was seconded by Councilman Taylor.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Minutes from Budget Workshop Meeting on February 16, 2023

Councilman Taylor made a motion to accept the minutes from the meeting and it was seconded by Councilwoman Crawford.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Alicia Morrison: Healing Mentors for Christ Inc.

Alicia Morrison explained that she is the founder and executive director for healing Mentors for Christ which is a nonprofit 501(c)3. In 2018 they got are 501(c)3 status, and in 202 , they started out as a mentor organization for hurting woman and single mothers. When COVID came, they opened up a thrift store to assist the homeless with clothing, single mothers, elderly, and low income families. She explained how she has been funding the organization out-of-pocket since she started. They serve through the Pee Dee area. She wanted to ask council if they could find somewhere in the budget for HMFC.

Kevin Drawhorn:

Form of Government

Kevin stated that under the form of government this council under the town ordinance elects an administrator that deals with the town’s day-to-day business. He was in a meeting and council made some decisions and votes on some things that didn’t go with what the ordinance said. They have to be mindful that an ordinance is the law and if they want to remove power from the administrator that’s fine but the way to do that is change the ordinance first. The way the ordinance is now the citizens are looking for the administrator to take care of day-to-day business.

Discussion of Town Administrator’s Role and Action May Be Taken

Councilman Taylor stated that he had some question on what council’s authority was last meeting. He went on the municipal website and printed off what they can do. Councilman Taylor handed out paperwork to the council and citizens and read to everyone.

Councilman Taylor explained that it came to his attention that they made a judgment call based of off answers and conversation had at the moment and time they thought was in the best of town citizens.

Councilman Taylor made a motion to limit credit card use without advance notice to council and Mayor Mason seconded.

Council discussed different things back and forth about how the credit card can be used and all council needs to be informed before the credit card is used.

Councilman Taylor-aye, Councilwoman Crawford-nay, Councilman Shelley-aye, Councilman McGirt-nay, Mayor Mason-aye, Councilman Coward-aye, and Councilwoman Robinson nay.

Councilman Taylor made a motion that limits purchases made over $500 to be approved by council, and it was seconded by Mayor Mason.

Councilman Taylor withdrew his motion and wanted to change the ordinance.

Councilman Taylor made a motion to change the ordinance and limit purchases over $500 to have council’s approval, seconded by Mayor Mason.

Councilman Taylor-aye, Councilwoman Crawford nay, Councilman Shelley-aye, Councilman McGirt-nay, Mayor Mason-aye, Councilman Coward-aye, and Councilwoman Robinson-nay.

Department Reports

Street Department Report

Councilman Coward let everyone know that there is a new hire James Earl Bailey for the street department. He thinks he will do well for Latta.

Court Report

Janette Dupree didn’t have anything to add to her report.

Clerk Report

Rebecca Page didn’t have anything to add to her report.

Park and Rec Report

Councilwoman Crawford introduced T.J. Bourgoin as the new park and rec director for Latta. Councilwoman Robinson stated that Jermaine Wright helped T.J. Bourgeon with getting familiar with things at the park before leaving for a better job opportunity.

T.J. explained that they have about 200 kids sign up for softball and baseball. Rebecca Page explained that the town is behind on some invoices from football.

T.J. said that the town needed to get these past bills paid so they can get the softball and baseball shirts ordered. The council and T.J. discussed things that the park needed for improvements.

Motion made a motion for $15,000 of the American Rescue Money be put in the park account to get bills up to date, and it was seconded by Councilman Taylor.

It was approved by roll call vote of council.

Council Reports

Councilman Taylor

Councilman Taylor ask Quamaine what did we ever decide on the locator and Quamaine stated he didn’t know who to get to look at it. Councilman Taylor asked about how many meters did he have to read. Quamaine said about 80 and he stated that the meters are on back order.

Councilman Taylor stated that Fairmeadow Apartments has reached out about putting a night light on one of the town’s poles by Fairmeadow. Councilman Coward said that it would cost $12-$15 a month for a night light. It would help the senior citizens and keep the crime rate down.

Councilman Taylor said that there is a pack of dogs in town terrorizing people and kittens. He was asked about the situation today and three of the four dogs have been taken to the Dillon animal shelter.

Councilwoman Crawford

Councilwoman Crawford thanked for everyone coming out to take part in what’s going on in the town. She had a citizen to ask me about the port being in Dillon and if the town has an emergency plan if there is an emergency when the train is coming through town. Councilman Coward said he wanted to help on this and we need to reach out to Daniel Moody and see what we need to do.

Councilman Shelley

The town has 11 signs that need to be put up and need 6 brackets. He has found on Amazon for $25 a bracket and wants to get the towns permission to purchase them.

Councilman Shelley asked about East Main Street and said there is about 10 trees that need cutting and he wants to see if the town can put them down they are not big trees.

Motion has made by Councilman Shelley to spend $175 out of hospitality to purchase six brackets for street signs and it was seconded by Mayor Mason.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Councilman Coward

There are some sidewalks getting replaced in town, and some streets getting paved.

He said he talked with Hardee’s, and they are taking bids to get the motel taken down.

If you haven’t seen Academy Street park go by and check it out because T.J. has been down there pressure washing and painting.

The judge has been working hard to bring revenue in the town.

Councilman McGirt

Thanks to everyone for coming out and see what’s going on with the town. McGirt had a conversation with the sheriff, and there is no reason why all the officers should be on first shift. When the chief gets back he will talk to him about that. Before Latta ran with five officers, and they had split shifts. The county is tired, and he agrees with them that we have seven officers and we need to do what we got to do to make it work.

Mayor Mason

Mayor Mason said she is an animal lover, but she doesn’t like stray animals. If you know of people who feed these dogs please discourage them for feeding these stray dogs.

She has an email from Duke Energy about a new database for grants for the town, and she needs permission to go forward. Councilwoman Robinson said that Rebecca can do it.

She was sent over an email from MASC about updating ordinances for the town.

Councilwoman Robinson

Councilwoman Robinson thanked everyone for their time and patience. She thinks council has touched on and addressed what she wanted to say. There is one thing that shegot from Hanna Engineering that the payments they have been making for the I-73 project they will be getting reimbursed. When she finds out when they will be getting reimbursed she will let everyone know.

Who-so-ever-will

Melidy Poole

Melidy Poole wants to thank all of you for volunteering for this job. She watched all seven of the councilmembers get in the same boat when it came to the kids. She wants to encourage the council and that when they listen to each other and they start to hear “oh no, they are against me,” to ask questions. I want to encourage you to ask yourself how can I get yes out of this person.

Kevin Drawhorn

Kevin Drawhorn said if they change a ordinance they have to have two readings. They had a first tonight and still need a second. He thinks what was done here tonight was a tragedy because they have an administrator and the power was been taken away from her.

Norris Barr-Mack

Norris Barr- Mack wants to thank council for all that they do. He wants to thank Councilman Shelley because they have been working on the street signs and he is glad they are ordering the brackets so they can have street signs up.

He was riding through town and seen a lot of projects going on through town and some of the roads don’t look as bad as Henry Street. It is all about being transparent and being far and letting you know eyes see and ears hear. I have been hearing we can’t get a lot of help is because the town is toxic. If you’re on the outside looking in, it looks like you’re out to get the Administrator and attacking the same person over and over.

Judge Dupree

Judge Janette Dupree thanked the council for their appointment in January but said she isnot officially the judge for Latta until she is sworn in. She would like to have swearing in ceremony next month before the council meeting around 6:00 p.m.

Adjourned

Motion was made by Councilwoman Robinson to adjourn the meeting and it was seconded by Councilwoman Crawford.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Called Meeting Of the

Latta Town Council

March 16, 2023

12 Noon

Latta Town Hall

The Latta Town Council held a called meeting on March 16, 2023 at 12 noon. The following council members were present: Councilman Taylor, Councilwoman Crawford, Councilman Shelley, Councilman McGirt, Mayor Mason, Councilman Coward, and Councilwoman Robinson. Councilman McGirt called the meeting to order, led by the pledge of Allegiance, and Councilwoman Crawford offered prayer.

Executive Session: Employee Salaries

Motion was made by Councilman Taylor to go into executive session, and it was seconded by Councilman Shelley.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Review and Vote on Park and Rec Purchase Request

T.J. Bourgoin explained that he was wanting to get some shade screening for the fields to keep the sun out of the kid’s eyes. He let the council know that Harbor Freight Tools donates 12 shade screens to the town, and it was greatly appreciated. T.J. handed the council two quotes for some crown fence, and the best he found was 250 ft. for $244 and he would need three of them. That would cover the two fields up front and He would love to get more to get to go around the back. He also need new battling cages and they have it for $1,199 but Saturday they had it on sale for $899. The balls are coming out of the battling cages and hitting cars so we need to replace them. There is no functioning paint machine to mark the fields and they run $400-$600 for a new machine. Councilman Taylor looked on Amazon and you can get a paint machine for $116. T.J. said he would prefer paint because it would be easier to clean up.

The Kubota lawnmower was two flat tires and need to be repaired.

There is a busted Pepsi machine that needs to be removed so kids want get hurt.

He wanted to ask about the park and rec vehicle. He has been paying out of pocket for gas in the lawn mower and in his personal vehicle. Councilwoman Robinson told him to keep his receipts, and he would be reimbursed back. They would cancel the old gas cards and get some new cards ordered. Councilman McGirt stated that the park and rec truck was taken to Morrell’s a few months back, and there isn’t anything they can do to fix the truck.

Councilwoman Crawford stated that she has had parents complain about their kids playing in a cold gym at the Latimer school gym and we need to be mindful on how we spend funds. T.J. stated that there is 4 units at the gym and Medlin’s was at $7200-$7500 from what he was told and now he is at $8800, so the longer it is put off the higher it will be.

Motion was made by Councilwoman Robinson to give the park and rec $4000 to obtain the necessary equipment for the rec field and it was seconded by Councilman Coward.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

T.J. explained that he has collected $4,550 in sponsors and have $3,650 in sponsors that is coming.

There is a $15,000 grant that we can get from the county we just need to write a letter so we can receive the money.

Discuss and vote on moving American Rescue Money to general fund to cover past due insurance bills and money owed to revenue fund

Mayor Mason explained that two meetings ago she gave council the insurance that is past due, and it’s about $120,000 due. They also need to pay $40,000 back to the revenue.

Mayor Mason made a motion to move $161,015 from the American Rescue Fund to get bills caught up, and it was seconded by Councilman Taylor.

Councilman Coward stated that we don’t need to spend all of the American Rescue Money. Mayor Mason said that we need to pay these insurance bills we want get any of these grants that we are applying for. Councilman Coward expressed that he just don’t think we should spent all of the money at one time. The council discussed things back and forth about budging and American Rescue Money.

Mayor Mason amended her motion and changed to move $64,682.50 from the American rescue money to get bills caught up for July 22 property insurance and workman’s comp insurance and the October 22 workman’s comp insurance plus the $40,000 back to the revenue and it was seconded by Councilman Taylor.

It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.

Discuss and vote on moving American Rescue Money to Hospitality Account to pay back funds used for helmets

Councilwoman Robinson stated that the money does not have to be paid back. It was voted on by the seated council and as long as that seated council made that decision and supported it, it doesn’t have to be paid back.

Discuss Council Assignments

Councilman Taylor said that there has been some discussion on who can and can’t help out with departments. I would hope that there isn’t any issue with anyone wanting to help any department. This council has the right to ask anybody within reason any questions. Councilwoman Crawford stated she thought even before she was on council that you have two council members assigned to each department and she understands that if she has a question or wants to talk to another person in another department they can do so. My thing is that she is over the park and if she has talked to the park director and she has an understanding and someone comes and says something else that causes confusion.

Adjournment

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Councilwoman Robinson and it was seconded by Councilman Taylor. It was unanimously approved by roll call vote of council.