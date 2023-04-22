Local Man Sought In North Carolina Murder Case

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a suspect in a 2022 homicide. Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, of Dillon, South Carolina is wanted in relation to the death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont.

McRae is charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging firearm within enclosure to incite fear, possession of firearm by felon and felony conspiracy.



On Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 9310 Hwy 130 By-Pass, Fairmont, NC in reference to an individual shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Campbell was found inside of the residence deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. The U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fairmont Police Department and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McRae or the case are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 774-1432.

Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.