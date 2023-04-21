Senators Williams And Peeler Visit S.C. State Campus

South Carolina State University extends thanks to State Sens. Harvey S. Peeler Jr. and Kent M. Williams for their recent visit to the SC State campus in Orangeburg. The senators met with SC President Alexander Conyers and senior administrators before touring portions of the campus. Peeler, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, represents Senate District 14 (Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and York Counties). Williams, a 1987 SC State graduate, represents Senate District 30 (Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro Counties). Pictured is (L-R) SC State Acting Athletic Director Keisha Campbell, Head Football Coach Buddy Pough, President Alexander Conyers, Tennis Coach Hardeep Judge (in background), State Sen. Harvey S. Peeler Jr. and State Sen. Kent Williams. (Contributed Photo)