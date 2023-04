A pine straw scam is occurring in the area.

Scammers are coming up to people’s houses and offering an exceptionally good price and putting it out for $5 per bale.

At the end of the job, they put out many more bales than originally agreed on and charge a much higher price.

Residents are urged to be cautious. If someone comes up to your house and offers you a deal that seems too good to believe, it probably is.