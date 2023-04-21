PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon City Recreation Opens Season

The City of Dillon Recreation held the official opening night under the new LED lights on Monday, April 17.

The City of Dillon Recreation Director Kevin Scott remarked “Lots of people said they love the brightness of our new LED lights!”

The City of Dillon Recreation facility off Highway 34 West in Dillon was full of teams, family, friends, and spectators as many teams participated in the activities. There were Kiwanis T-ball teams sponsored by Braddy Insurance Agency, Firehouse Subs, Mr. P’s Pools, CareSouth Carolina, and Dillon Tractor and Implement Co., Inc. and coach pitch sponsored by Fred’s Tire & Auto, First Citizens Bank, Dillon Internal Medicine, Pittman’s Outdoor Pest Control, Dillon Community Pharmacy, and The Masonic Lodge plus the softball teams for the 6U Sweeties sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank and McLeod, 8U Darlings sponsored by Sloan’s Wealth Management, and Dedicated Systems, Inc., 10U Angels sponsored by Braddy Insurance Agency and Anderson Brothers Bank, and 12U Pony Tails sponsored by Home and Industrial, and A&E.

Come out and support these teams!

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

