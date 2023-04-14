Career Offender Who Carjacked, Sexually Assaulted, And Stabbed Woman Sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C.–David Earl Page, 54, of Maxton, North Carolina was sentenced to 293 months in prison for carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury after forcing a woman into a car at knifepoint and driving her to a remote location where he sexually assaulted her and then stabbed her when she attempted to escape. Page pled guilty on January 3, 2023.



According to court documents and other information presented in court, on March 11, 2021, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputy was approached by a female who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim advised that while she was working at the South of the Border shopping center in Dillon, South Carolina, she was approached on a smoke break by a black male, later identified as Page, who put a knife to her throat—forcing her into her own vehicle. Page then drove the vehicle into Rowland, North Carolina, where he tied her hands and feet with a sheet. They traveled down a series of roads before stopping in a rural area where the victim was forced out of her vehicle and sexually assaulted.

When she attempted to escape, Page grabbed her by her hair, beat her, and stabbed her with a knife.

He then forced her back into the vehicle and drove around to different convenience stores to purchase different items, which was captured on video surveillance.

Page has a history of committing armed robberies and is a career offender.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Rhoades prosecuted the case.