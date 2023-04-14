Latta Springfest Set For April 15th

Once again the time has come for Latta Springfest! Mark your calendars for April 15, 2023, and enjoy our wonderful festival.

April 15 from 10:00 until 5:30 – Latta will hold their annual Latta Springfest. Come and enjoy fabulous food, handmade crafts, and delightful entertainment. There will be something for people of all ages. This year we will have games, children’s inflatable toys, and amusement rides suitable for the entire family! Both children and adults are sure to enjoy the many activities at this year’s Latta Springfest. Featured entertainers, returning again this year by popular demand, The Andy Locklair & Oneida Martin Show from 11:00 – 12:30. Green Brother’s Karate Dojo will entertain you with their karate moves from 12:45 – 1:15. The band Kipp Taylor and Nu Look Band will keep the entertainment rocking from 2:00 – 3:30 and then again from 4:00 – 5:30! Jace the Reacher will also be performing from 3:30 -4:00. Local radio personality, Dan E. Lockemy, will be back as Master of Ceremonies. These are just a few of the many attractions awaiting you in Latta.

You may also visit Veterans Park and learn how our town honors those who have served in the Armed Forces. Old timey fatback sandwiches will also be back again this year!

Rain or shine there is something for everyone in Latta on Saturday, April 15th. See you in Latta! Once again join us for our wonderful festival!