Autism Awareness And Other Disabilities Event Planned

Y.A.N.A. (You Are Not Alone) Special Needs Support will be hosting its Annual Autism Awareness & Other Disabilities Event on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12 noon.

This free event will be held at Outreach Family Fellowship, 136 Pee Dee Church Road in Dillon. Families, friends, supporters, and caregivers of children, teens, and young adults with disabilities are invited to attend.

There will be helpful resources, free food, and activities.

For further information, contact Se’Lisa Scott at 843-845-1313