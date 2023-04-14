NETC Awarded $4.9 Million In Grant Funding

CHERAW – Northeastern Technical College (NETC) has been awarded $4.9 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community College Training Grant program. This grant will enable NETC to partner with Denmark and Williamsburg Technical Colleges to provide cross college work-ready and industrial certifications for careers in allied health and advanced manufacturing for rural communities.

The recent funding makes a combined national investment of $95 million since 2022 in the community college system nation-wide from the Department of Labor under the Biden-Harris administration, allowing 28 community colleges in 24 states to provide career pathways for participants to train in healthcare, teaching, clean energy and other key industries.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant funding, which will help us further our mission in training the workforce of our community through high-quality and accessible education,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner, President of Northeastern Technical College. “With this funding, we will be able to collaborate with Denmark and Williamsburg Technical Colleges to expand NETC’s work-ready programs designed by rural employers to train, educate, and promote rural work and lifestyle.”

This investment is vital for rural communities, aiding industry growth through educational opportunities to help fill high-paying jobs locally.

“Through partnerships with the colleges and rural industries, our citizens will become highlighted as a great investment for the future,” Wagner continued. “In order to be successful in today’s global economy, we will take a holistic approach that supports industry growth, quality of life and has systems in place to support every resident’s ability to gain 21st century workforce skills and knowledge.”

In January 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, community residents without high school diploma average below poverty wages. Residents with high school diplomas or GED earn on average below median income wages while residents having some college or a college degree earn almost twice as much as workers with high school diplomas. For people in marginalized and underserved communities, a lack of access to education and training hinders career pathways and often worsens their economic disparities.

With this grant Northeastern, Denmark and Williamsburg Technical Colleges will be addressing these disparities head-on through intentional partnerships and collaboration.

“Community colleges offer accessibility and affordability that make them great options for people in marginalized and underrepresented communities to learn the skills needed to succeed in the workforce,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Combined with our September 2022 funding, today’s award will put $95 million to work to help community colleges in 24 states tailor their curriculum to respond to regional labor market needs, continue the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to investing in education programs that connect people to quality jobs, and create a more inclusive and equitable workforce.”

The grant funding will be used to support the development and expansion of NETC’s existing nationally recognized stackable credentials model for growing and advancing rural citizen access to education and earning potential. The grant also allows for the creation of new opportunities with employers through programs in high-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing and healthcare technology. The college will also work with local employers in all three service areas of Northeastern, Denmark and Williamsburg Technical Colleges to ensure that its programs align with the needs of the regional’s workforce. All three colleges will provide and develop support services for students to help them succeed in their education and career goals.

“This grant funding is a significant investment in our communities, and we are grateful to the US Department of Labor for recognizing the important role that community colleges play in preparing workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Wagner.

The Strengthening Community College Training Grant program is a federal initiative designed to support community colleges in their efforts to provide training and education that meets the needs of local employers and prepares workers for in-demand jobs. The program provides funding to help colleges develop and expand high-quality training programs, build partnerships with local employers, and provide support services to students.

About Northeastern Technical College

Northeastern Technical College is a comprehensive community college located in Cheraw, South Carolina. The college offers a wide range of degree and certificate programs, as well as continuing education and workforce development opportunities. NETC is committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education and training to residents of Chesterfield, Marlboro, and Dillon counties.