PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Springfest 2023

The weather was perfect and the atmosphere was festive for Latta’s Annual Springfest. Several people turned out for a day of food and fun. The Latta Fire Department put on a special demonstration of a car extrication. It was a great day for all.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.



















































