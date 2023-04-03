Wildcats Get Softball Win Over Chiefs (Published 3/21/23)

The Dillon Lady Wildcats picked up a 6-2 win over the visiting North Myrtle Beach Chiefs in varsity softball action played in Dillon on Thursday, March 16.

In the bottom of the third inning with Dillon leading 2-0, Logan Grice hit one to left for a double that scored Cierra Grice to give Dillon a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, with Logan Grice on the mound for the Lady Cats, Aaliyah Earl was retired on strikes and Kiera Olson lined one to center for out 2. Hadley Leonhardt arrived at first with a walk. Nealy Lockner went down swinging for out 3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Mariah Campbell hit a grounder to short for out 1, and Shayla Price hit a grounder to third for out 2. Jiana McGill arrived safely at first with a bunt and a throwing error. McGill stole second and arrived at third on a passed ball. Cierra Grice hit a grounder to short that took a bad hop. Grice arrived safely at first, and McGill scored to give Dillon a 4-0. Logan Grice hit a fly to center for out 3.

In the top of the fifth inning, Isabella Bruno hit a fly to short center for out 1. Sadie Olson hit a grounder to first for out 2, and Sierra Bendik hit a grounder to short for out 3. The side was retired in 1-2-3 fashion.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with Sierra Bendik on the mound, Paige Sherman lined one to deep center for a stand-up lead-off triple. Erika Williamson hit a grounder to the pitcher, and Paige Sherman was thrown out at home. Shakinah Murphy one to left and ends up on second. Mariah Campbell hit a fly to left for out 3.

After 5 innings of play, Dillon was up 5-0.

Lilly Carney was hit by a pitch to begin the top of the sixth inning to give North Myrtle Beach a lead-off base runner on first. MaryBeth Carrick went down swinging for out 1. Lilly Carney moved to second on a passed ball. Aaliyah Earl hit a fly to left for out 2. Kiera Olson garnered a walk to place runners on first and second. Hadley Leonhardt hit one to deep right center and ended up on third with 2 rbi to cut Dillon’s lead to 3. Nealy Lockner it a grounder to third to close out the inning. Dillon led 5-3 after 5 and 1/2 innings of play.

Alyssa Lee dribbled one to third for a lead-off single. Jiana McGill attempted a bunt with 3 strikes and fouled the ball for out 1. The Lady Chiefs sent in Cheyenne Davis to relieve Sierra Bendik on the mound. Cierra Grice hit a fly to right for out 2. Makenna Meekins hit a grounder over the first base line, and Alyssa Lee scored moving Meekins to second. Logan Grice hit one between left and center for a stand-up double and a rbi to give Dillon a 6-2 lead. Paige Sherman hit a grounder to short to end the inning.

Isabella Bruno hit a grounder to short for out 1 for the final at-bat for the Lady Chiefs. Sadie Olson garnered a walk. Olson moved to second on a passed ball. Cheyenne Davis struck out watching for out 2. Lilly Carney hit a fly to right to end the game.