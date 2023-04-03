Dillon Wildcats Score Late In Game To Defeat Manning (Published 3/21/23)

The Dillon Wildcats scored late in the game to pick up a 3-1 win over the visiting Manning Monarchs on Friday, March 17, at a varsity baseball game played at Dillon Memorial Stadium.

Manning jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an error aiding the cause.

The game remained scoreless on both sides from that point until the bottom of the fourth inning when Dillon’s Jamison Pittman lined one by short for a lead-off single. A sac bunt by Ryan Carter moved Pittman to second. Jaden Williamson dropped one in over third for a double and a rbi to knot the score at 1.

No one scored again until the bottom of the sixth inning. Dillon’s Jamison Pittman hit a fly to center that was dropped and Pittman ended up on second. Ryan Carter hit a chopper over third for a single that placed runners on the corners with no outs. Avery Sherman hit a chopper to third and was out at first and Carter moved to second. A ground-out to first for out 2 allowed a run to score to give Dillon a 2-1 lead. Austin Miles hit one to right center and the ball was dropped that allowed Dillon to score another run to give Dillon a 3-1 lead.

Dillon retired Manning in the top of the seventh to give them the first region win of the year.

The Wildcats’ Hank Grider pitched 7 innings. He allowed 5 hits, walked 1, and allowed an unearned run to pick up the win.

The Monarch’s Lucas Peters pitched 6 innings. He allowed 5 hits, walked 1, and allowed 3 runs of which only 1 was earned. Peters took the loss.

Manning committed 3 errors in the game while Dillon committed 2 errors.

Dillon’s Jamison Pittman had a single and scored 2 runs in his 3 at-bats while Ryan Carter had a single and scored a run in his 3 plate appearances. Hank Grider had a single and a walk in his 3 plate appearances. Jaden Williamson and Austin Miles each had a single in his 3 at-bats.

Manning’s RJ Cantey had 2 singles and scored a run in his 3 at-bats. Reid Parimuha, Lucas Peters, and Karsen Wildes each had a single in 3 at-bats while Ian Ridgeway garnered a walk in his 3 plate appearances.

Dillon will host Loris today (Tuesday, March 21) for a 6:30 p.m. game. Support your team.