DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral services for Mr. Keeon Graham will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Fresh Beginnings Christian Center in Dillon, SC.

Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Mr. Graham died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence in Bennetsville South Carolina.

Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

The family is receiving friends at 1146 Sparrow Drive, Hamer, SC.

*

Graveside service for Donnie Ray Bethea will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 12:00noon at Roadside Memorial Garden in Dillon, SC. Mr. Bethea died on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, NY. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

David Fred Norman died on Wednesday, March 28, 2023 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.