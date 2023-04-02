Services for Evelyn Huggins Hamilton will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at East Dillon Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. A private entombment will be held at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum.

Mrs. Hamilton, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Pruitt Health in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Coy Brunson Huggins and Vallie Herring Huggins. She was a member of East Dillon Baptist Church where she faithfully served the Lord. Mrs. Evelyn loved the Lord, her church, her family and friends. She was a collector of cookbooks, and she enjoyed cooking her recipes.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Carroll Hamilton and his wife Nancy (Kitten) Edge Hamilton of Dillon; grandsons, Townsend Edward Hamilton (Haley) of Dillon, and Tate Austin Hamilton (Shea) of Columbia, SC; great-grandson, Solace Edge Hamilton; brother, Jerry Huggins (Rachel) of Dillon; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Edward Hamilton; and her brothers, Malcolm Huggins and Billy Huggins.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.