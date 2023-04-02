Connie Janice McKenzie, 75, of Dillon, SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after several health concerns.

Janice was born on December 28, 1947, to Huger Brunson McKenzie and Addie Carter McKenzie in Dillon, SC. After graduating from Dillon High School in 1965, she began to work in the business office in the local hospital formerly known as Saint Eugene.

She later furthered her education by receiving her Bachelor’s degree from Liberty University. Her career continued as an Accountant in the Finance Department with McLeod Regional Medical Center and reached an outstanding 51 year career period ending with her retirement in 2016.

Not only did Janice have a gift for numbers, but she also had a gift for music.

She was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and served as church pianist and organist for many years. She loved her church and was a witness for Christ throughout her entire life.

She loved baking, word search puzzles, and her two fur baby friends, Jake and Toto. Janice was a kind and caring soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives she touched.

“And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” —Ephesians 4:32

Survivors include her brothers, Richard McKenzie (Helen McDaniel) of Dillon, SC, and Gene McKenzie of Mullins, SC; nieces, Sonja Rogers, and Jamie Sue Stephens, both of Dillon, SC, and Gina Crooks (Julian) of Moorehead City, NC; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Services were held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be given to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1625 Highway 57 S., Dillon, SC 29536.