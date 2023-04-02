Charles Legrand Smith, 74, of Latta, SC, passed away at McLeod Regional Medical Center on March 24, 2023. Funeral services were held at Catfish Creek Baptist Church, at 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. Visitation were held at the church from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial wsa hold in Catfish Creek Church Cemetery at a future date. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is honored to be assisting the family.

Mr. Smith was born in Dillon, SC, July 21, 1948, the son of Legrand and Beatrice Hulon Smith. His profession was concrete construction. He was self-employed as the owner of Smith Concrete. Mr. Smith was a veteran having served honorably with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Smith was active with the Latta Rescue Squad and Latta Fire Department having served as chief at one time. He was a member of Latta Baptist Church and attended Catfish Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Barbara Elizabeth Dew Smith of the home; sons, Benjamin Legrand Smith (Ashley), Summerville, SC and Philip Charles Smith (Kelly), Latta, SC; sister, Carolyn Smith Martin (Johnny), Latta, SC; four grandchildren; Alexander, Nicholas, Colby, and Chaz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Catfish Creek Baptist Church, 1495 Catfish Church Road, Latta, SC 29565.