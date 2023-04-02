DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral services for Mr. Leodis “Bunny” Smith, Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Ellis Performing Arts Center at 618 N. Richardson St., Latta, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Mr. Smith died on Friday March 17, 2023 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC, is in charge of these arrangements.

Mr. Keeon Graham died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence in Bennetsville South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1146 Sparrow Drive, Hamer, SC.