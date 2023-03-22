Bridge On SC-41 Closed For Repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 21, 2023) – SCDOT recently began repairs to the SC-41 bridge over the Little Pee Dee River in Dillon County as part of the agency’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to repair and replace bridges throughout South Carolina.



The bridge has been closed temporarily for repairs. A signed detour route has been established using SC-57, Lester Road, Bermuda Road and SC-41. We appreciate the patience of motorists as SCDOT works to complete the repairs later this year.

About SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is the state agency with oversight of South Carolina’s network of highways and bridges, including responsibilities such as planning, design, construction, financing, and roadway safety. To ensure the nation’s fourth-largest highway system is prepared to serve the needs of South Carolina’s growing economy and population, SCDOT has developed a Strategic 10-Year Plan that addresses improvements to the state’s highway and bridge systems. Learn more at scdot.org.