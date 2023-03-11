St. Patrick’s Day Event, Chili Cookoff Is March 11

Palmetto Dentistry proudly presents the City of Dillon’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 11th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Plaza and S. Railroad Ave. in downtown Dillon! There will be so much fun to be had by everyone!

The Humane Society of Dillon County’s 8th annual Chili Cook-Off will begin at 11:00. Get your $5 wristband from the Humane Society booth for unlimited tastings from 14 cookers and be sure to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award! Winners will be announced around 2:00 p.m.

Visit the Carolinas Art Guild Art Show and support your local artists!

FREE from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.:

Amusement Rides

Face Painting

Photo Booth

Balloon Twister Designs

Dan E. Lockemy will host the pre-band show from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and will have TONS of St. Patrick’s swag to give away!

The Jebb Mac Band will take the stage at 12:00 and will entertain you until 3:00 p.m.

The winners of the Junior Charity League of Dillon – Shamrock 5K Run/Walk will be announced around lunchtime!

FOOD TRUCKS from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.:

Pee Dee Sandwich Shop

The University Food Truck

Platinum Desserts

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

Sunshine’s Sweet Creations

Royal Sweets Boutique

Vybiz Caribbean Cuisine

Ashley’s Yummy Tummy

Bonuses by the GREEN Fountain:

Girl Scout Cookie Booth

Gourmet Popcorn Booth

Beer Garden

Grab your chair and join us for the St. Patrick’s Celebration!

For more information contact Lisa Moody at 843-845-4393 or lmoodycityofdillon@gmail.com