James Monroe passed away March 2, 2023 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 83. He was reared in Latta, South Carolina. In his early adult years, he lived in several different states but settled in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area for over 30 years and then spent the last 18 years in Kingwood, Texas outside of Houston. Jim had a passion for education and a strong curiosity to learn, which led him to earn three degrees: a Bachelor of Arts from Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC (1961), a Master of Arts from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI (1968), and a Doctorate of Philosophy from University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL (1981). He went on to teach high school and community college in both Broward County, Florida and the Houston area for over 30 years. While he taught many subjects, his love was of European History. Jim wasn’t only a teacher but a mentor and guide to so many students over the years.

After finishing college, Jim served in the US Army for two years. He left active duty to pursue a law degree at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He ultimately decided that being an attorney wasn’t the job for him, but this is where he met his wife, Cynthia. They fell in love, and they were married in 1966. Along with his passion for education, Jim also had a strong conviction for his faith. He attended seminary in Kentucky where he earned a Master of Theology in 1974. He served in different capacities in the Episcopalian and Anglican Catholic churches in the southeast Florida area. While living in Kingwood, he helped to establish Holy Cross Anglican Church in Cleveland, TX. Outside of his professional endeavors, Jim was an avid ham radio operator, call sign K4HJL, a hobby he learned from his own father. He was a voracious reader and he loved to travel having just returned from Israel ten days before his passing which was a trip of a lifetime.

His parents, James Monroe and Elizabeth Blakely Monroe precede him in death. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cindy Monroe; daughters, Amy Monroe and Sarah Monroe; sister Libby Aiken and husband Rev Dr. Jefferson Kirk Aiken Jr.; grandchildren, Maggie Monroe and Hayden Monroe; nephews, Stephen Aiken and Cameron Aiken. A Visitation and Burial Office will be held in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00am. Mass will be held at the Holy Cross Anglican Church, 307 W. Houston Cleveland, TX, 77327, on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00pm. Burial will be at 1pm Saturday, March 11th in the Magnolia Cemetery in Latta, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Presbyterian College.