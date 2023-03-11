McColl For Mayor

Tally McColl is pleased and honored to announce his candidacy for Mayor of the City of Dillon. McColl was born and reared in Dillon County and has lived in the City of Dillon for the past 25 years. It is here where he and his wife, Kelly, are happily raising their two young children.



Over the years, McColl has become a pillar in the community, exemplifying a strong commitment to serve and to support the town he loves. For 20 years, he has served the City of Dillon in the Lions Club, which is a charitable civic organization that contributes to the betterment of our community. McColl has also served the First Presbyterian Church in many capacities for numerous years. McColl has always been proud to call Dillon his home and his hope is that our future generations will feel that same sense of pride.

McColl applauds the City Council for the tremendous progress made over the past several years and the exciting plans for our town. He is extremely grateful for all city employees, our police force, fire department, and all emergency service departments that are currently serving to make Dillon such a great place to live. McColl hopes to carry on the work to maintain and to grow Dillon as a safe and thriving community.