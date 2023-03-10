Molly “Janie” Alford, 69 years old, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 5, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Roy Owens and Virginia Caulder Foxworth. She was a member of East Marlboro Baptist Church, and was a homemaker. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in East Marlboro Baptist Church. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Survivors include her husband, Larry C. Alford of Latta, SC; her grandson, Brandon (Krupa) Turner of Columbia, SC; her son, Roger Gray of Beaufort, SC; her sisters, Myrtle Ann Mizell of Florence, SC, Gloria Jean Sawalha of Harleyville, SC, Janice Durant of Latta, SC, Martha Roberts of Latta, SC, and Barbara Ray of Washington, D.C.; her brothers, Johnny (Patricia) Butler of Latta, SC, Dale Caulder of Opeika, AL, Joseph Gray of Hot Springs, NC, and Tom Russ Gray of McCormick, SC.

Molly was predeceased in death by her son, Chad Alford; her daughter, Wendy Turner, her grandson, Trevor Gray; her brothers, Buddy Owens, Billy Butler, and James Butler; her mother, Virginia Foxworth; her father, Roy Owens; her sisters, Stella Butler, and Peggy Wolfe.