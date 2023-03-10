Services for Gladys Rebecca Hyatt Ward Johnson will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Union Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Union Baptist Church.

Mrs. Johnson, 87, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, March 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hyatt and Dolly Keith Hyatt. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, and she was retired after many years of service from the Four Seasons Hotel and the Rees Hotel at the beach.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Denise Britt (Richard) of Simpsonville, SC, and Sharon Ward Huggins of Florence; step-daughter, Donna Coward (Danny) of Temperance Hill; step-son, Timothy L. Johnson (DeeDee)of Whitewright, TX; grandchildren, Dawn McCollum (Matt) of Fountain Inn, Richard Brantley Britt of Greer, SC, Marty Huggins of John’s Island, Kevin Huggins of Florence, Matt Huggins of Boynton Beach, FL, Keith Graham of Columbia, and Lance Graham (Summer) of Florence; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husbands, General Ward and Laval Johnson; and her daughter, Elizabeth Jean “Jeanie” Graham; sisters, Bessie Coates, Frances Alford, Mary Elizabeth “Wiz” Jones, & Betty Watts; brothers, Lonnie Hyatt & Ernest “Ernie” Hyatt, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 7231 Old Ebenezer Road, Latta, SC 29565.