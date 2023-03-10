Services for Elbert Allen Coxe will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Coxe, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Marlboro County, SC, November 11, 1939, he was the son of the late Lonnie Ernest Coxe and Marietta Gray Coxe. He was a member of Bristow Freewill Baptist Church, and was a member of the South Carolina National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Coxe; children, Judy Coxe (Darryl Jackson), Roger Coxe, Darlene Rowell, and Faye Bailey (Charlie), all of Dillon; grandchildren, step-daughter, Jenny Montavon (Jay) of Wilkesboro, NC; grandchildren, Jay & Melina, Michelle & Candace, Michael & Britt, Connor, Erin, and Madison; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Frances Odom of Bennettsville.

Mr. Coxe was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Mccall Coxe.

Memorials may be made to Bristow Freewill Baptist Church.