Ms. Carol Page Rogers, 70, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. The visitation will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 6-8PM at Lake View First Baptist Church. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Lake View First Baptist Church. With burial to follow at the Lake View Cemetery.

Ms. Carol was born in Lumberton NC, the daughter of the late William Rupert Page and Luttie Strickland Page. She was a member of Lake View First Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her 3 children: Jillian Carroll (Anthony), Ross Rogers (Lindsey), and Russ Rogers. Her 6 grandchildren: Allie, Riley, Fisher, Bayleigh, Levi, and Ruby. Her sister Edna Page Anderson (Russ), sister-in-law Sue Page, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Kenneth Page and Lynn Page. Sisters: Agnes Jollye, Miriam Biggs, and Norma Rosson.

Carol was devoted to the family she cherished for 70 years. She was committed to the church where she taught Sunday school 50 years, the school where she treasured her students for 42 years. Carol loved doing all she could for the good of a place called Oven Bottom and a town called Lake View.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake View and/or McLeod Hospice House.