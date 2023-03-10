Ernest Paul Moody, 79, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at McLeod Seacoast in Little River, SC.

Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, September 30, 1943, he was the son of the late Arnold Vance Moody, Sr. and Ruby Wiggins Moody. He was a member of the Dillon First Baptist Church and was retired from the US Postal Service.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Emily R. Moody of Dillon; son, Thomas “Tommy” Moody (Amy) of Dillon; daughter, Jan Moody Walker of Dillon; grandchildren, Amber Moody Gibbs (Caleb), Allison Moody Scott (Jameson), Noah Moody, Tristen Smith, and John Paul Walker; great-grandchild, Case Aaron Gibbs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold & Ruby Moody; son, Mark Moody; sisters, Faye Moody Smith and Maxine Moody Floyd; and a brother, Arnold Vance Moody, Jr.