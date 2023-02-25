Chris Ray Named Lake View High School’s New Principal

Chris Ray was named Lake View High School’s new principal by the Dillon District Four Board on Monday night.

Chris is currently in his second year of service as Lake View High School’s assistant principal.



Prior to working at LVHS, he spent the previous twelve years at JV Martin Junior High, Dillon Middle School, and Dillon High School, where he served as a teacher, school counselor, and coach. “My number one objective as Lake View High’s new principal will remain the same as it always has: to serve the community and school by equipping students with the tools necessary to become productive citizens.”

Chris is married to Lauren, and they are the proud parents of two daughters, Lennon (6) and Zolie Ann (2).