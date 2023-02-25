Man Arrested After Traffic Stop, Pursuit, And Exchange Of Gunfire

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting on Monday, February 20, 2023 in Dillon County.



A South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a driver later identified as Tyquan Raheem Bellamy, 29, for speeding on Hwy. 76 in Marion County. Following a vehicle pursuit into Dillon County, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Neither Bellamy nor the Trooper were struck. Bellamy fled the scene.

Bellamy was apprehended at a home in Marion County and was transported to the Dillon County Detention Center. Bellamy was served arrest warrants for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Violent Felony, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Dillon County was the 5th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer involved shooting for the South Carolina Highway Patrol this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer involved shootings in South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway Patrol had 1 officer involved shooting last year.